Conversations Carbone Impasse du collège La Chapelle-en-Vercors, 17 octobre 2023, La Chapelle-en-Vercors.

La Chapelle-en-Vercors,Drôme

Comment faire face au changement climatique sans devenir dingue et en se faisant plaisir ?.

2023-10-17 18:00:00 fin : 2023-10-17 20:00:00. .

Impasse du collège Médiathèque

La Chapelle-en-Vercors 26420 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



How do you deal with climate change without going crazy and having fun at the same time?

¿Cómo afrontar el cambio climático sin volverse loco y seguir divirtiéndose?

Wie kann man dem Klimawandel begegnen, ohne verrückt zu werden, und dabei auch noch Spaß haben?

Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par Office de Tourisme Vercors Drôme