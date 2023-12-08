CONCERT DE GOSPEL – BOUJAN-SUR-LIBRON Impasse de la Cure Boujan-sur-Libron, 8 décembre 2023, Boujan-sur-Libron.

Boujan-sur-Libron,Hérault

L’association « Au Gré du Temps » vous propose un concert de gospel. Les chorales « Les Voix du Gospel », « Kool » et « The Gosp’s » se réunissent pour vous raconter l’histoire du gospel et chanter Noël..

2023-12-08 20:00:00

Impasse de la Cure

Boujan-sur-Libron 34760 Hérault Occitanie



The « Au Gré du Temps » association presents a gospel concert. The « Les Voix du Gospel », « Kool » and « The Gosp’s » choirs come together to tell the story of gospel and sing Christmas carols.

Au Gré du Temps » le trae un concierto de gospel. Los coros « Les Voix du Gospel », « Kool » y « The Gosp’s » se reunirán para contarte la historia del gospel y cantar villancicos.

Der Verein « Au Gré du Temps » bietet Ihnen ein Gospelkonzert an. Die Chöre « Les Voix du Gospel », « Kool » und « The Gosp’s » kommen zusammen, um Ihnen die Geschichte des Gospels zu erzählen und Weihnachten zu besingen.

