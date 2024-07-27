Imany Voodoo Cello place Aletti Vichy, samedi 27 juillet 2024.

Imany Voodoo Cello place Aletti Vichy
Imany Voodoo Cello place Aletti Vichy Allier
Avec Voodoo Cello, la chanteuse Imany jette un sort à huit violoncelles pour transformer des tubes incontournables de l’histoire de la pop (de Radiohead à Cat Stevens en passant par Donna Summer, Hozier, t.A.t.u., Bob Marley…).
35 35 EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-07-27 20:00:00
fin : 2024-07-27 21:30:00
place Aletti Opéra de Vichy
Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes billetterie@vichyculture.fr
