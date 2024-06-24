Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Images in the Making before Modernity 2/2 Salle Saint-Clair 1 Lyon

Catégories d’Évènement:
Images in the Making before Modernity 2/2 Salle Saint-Clair 1 Lyon

Images in the Making before Modernity 2/2 Salle Saint-Clair 1 Lyon, lundi 24 juin 2024.

Images in the Making before Modernity 2/2 Jan BLANC, Peter BOKODY Lundi 24 juin, 11h00 Salle Saint-Clair 1

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-06-24T11:00:00+02:00 – 2024-06-24T12:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-06-24T11:00:00+02:00 – 2024-06-24T12:30:00+02:00

André Chastel in a seminal lecture (1964) on Pictures-within-Pictures suggested that all art can contain a reference to the structure or ‘scenario of its making.’ Artistic self-reflexivity became a hallmark of modern art, and Victor I. Stoichita extended this coda to early modern painting in his groundbreaking monograph, the Self-Aware Image (1993). Recent studies explored the relevance of these notions in a variety of cultural contexts ranging from Chinese, European and Islamic art. Against this backdrop, the aim of this session is to focus on the depictions of image-making in a global context before modernity, that is, before the emergence of the institutionalized artworld. The phenomenon resonates with art histories produced outside Europe and we seek submissions dealing with diverse traditions within and beyond established centers.

The creation of the image marks a liminal moment where matter is gradually turned into representational content. It highlights the materiality of the image and at the same time the transformative role of the artist. Furthermore, to indicate the different steps in this process, additional pictorial strategies have to be found besides the conflict between raw materials and the completed work. Sketches, underdrawings or models belong to this halfway house of images situated between unprocessed matter and the virtual world of representation. They appear, just to name a few, in screens, textiles, manuscripts, stained-glass windows, reliefs, and in panel and mural painting. The handbooks for painters often described the making images and included detailed instructions for the various preparatory phases. Furthermore, this problem is linked to the origin of sacred images, the prestige of patrons and the shifting status of artisans and artists.

Interventions :

Salle Saint-Clair 1 Centre de Congrès de Lyon Lyon 69006 Cité Internationale Métropole de Lyon Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes [{« link »: « https://livebyglevents.key4register.com/key4register/AbstractList.aspx?e=148&preview=1&aig=-1&ai=9322 »}, {« link »: « https://livebyglevents.key4register.com/key4register/AbstractList.aspx?e=148&preview=1&aig=-1&ai=7469 »}, {« link »: « https://livebyglevents.key4register.com/key4register/AbstractList.aspx?e=148&preview=1&aig=-1&ai=7851 »}]

UNIDIVERS

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 500 000 et 1,3 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 1 et 2,5 millions.

Ne recevant aucune aides à la presse par le ministère de la Culture, malgré des demandes répétées,sSi vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099