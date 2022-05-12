Illustrations de Bruno Robert – Exposition chez Librarou Moutiers-au-Perche Moutiers-au-Perche Catégories d’évènement: Moutiers-au-Perche

Moutiers-au-Perche Orne Bruno Robert, artiste professionnel, illustrateur Bretoncellois expose ses illustrations chez Libraou à deux pas de l’église les week-ends de 15h à 18h (+ d’infos sur https://librarou.weebly.com/informations.html).

Dédicaces le 29 mai ! +33 6 08 43 02 73 https://librarou.weebly.com/ Bruno Robert, artiste professionnel, illustrateur Bretoncellois expose ses illustrations chez Libraou à deux pas de l’église les week-ends de 15h à 18h (+ d’infos sur https://librarou.weebly.com/informations.html).

