Improvisation Theatrale 2023 L’ILLIADE ILLKIRCH GRAFFENSTADEN Catégories d’Évènement: Bas-Rhin

Illkirch-Graffenstaden

Improvisation Theatrale 2023 L’ILLIADE, 22 avril 2023, ILLKIRCH GRAFFENSTADEN. Improvisation Theatrale 2023 L’ILLIADE. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-04-22 à 20:30 (2023-04-20 au ). Tarif : 11.8 à 11.8 euros. Pionnière de l’improvisation théâtrale à Strasbourg, l’association LOLITA (Ligue Ouverte et Libre d’Improvisation Théâtrale Amateur) propose des spectacles depuis 1993, avec toujours autant de dynamisme et de passion ! Les 30 Ans De La Lolita- Samedi 22 Avril 2023 Votre billet est ici L’ILLIADE ILLKIRCH GRAFFENSTADEN 11 Allée François Mitterrand Bas-Rhin 11.8

EUR11.8. Votre billet est ici

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Bas-Rhin, Illkirch-Graffenstaden Autres Lieu L'ILLIADE Adresse 11 Allée François Mitterrand Ville ILLKIRCH GRAFFENSTADEN Departement Bas-Rhin Tarif 11.8 11.8 Lieu Ville L'ILLIADE ILLKIRCH GRAFFENSTADEN

L'ILLIADE ILLKIRCH GRAFFENSTADEN Bas-Rhin https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/illkirch graffenstaden/

Improvisation Theatrale 2023 L’ILLIADE 2023-04-22 was last modified: by Improvisation Theatrale 2023 L’ILLIADE L'ILLIADE 22 avril 2023 L'Illiade Illkirch-Graffenstaden

ILLKIRCH GRAFFENSTADEN Bas-Rhin