IL N’ÉTAIT QU’UNE FOIS MONOTYPES Octon
IL N’ÉTAIT QU’UNE FOIS MONOTYPES Octon, vendredi 8 mars 2024.
IL N’ÉTAIT QU’UNE FOIS MONOTYPES Octon Hérault
Elisabeth Beclier
Philippe Dummont
Caroline Garcia
La particularité du monotype est la liberté offerte par ce procédé. La création d’un monotype ne requiert que très peu de matériel.
Venez découvrir l’étendue de ces possibilités. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-08 18:00:00
fin : 2024-03-08 20:00:00
1 Chemin de Ricazouls
Octon 34800 Hérault Occitanie
L’événement IL N’ÉTAIT QU’UNE FOIS MONOTYPES Octon a été mis à jour le 2024-02-14 par OT DU CLERMONTAIS