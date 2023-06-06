36th Annual ISOF Conference IGR-IAE Rennes, 6 juin 2023, Rennes.

The conference is an opportunity to bring together scholars from a range of disciplinary perspectives (for example, law, economics, management, marketing) to share research on issues that concern franchise brands, both commercial and social, to stimulate debate and develop new ideas.

The conference will include paper sessions, a practitioner panel, a PhD workshop as well as social events to facilitate networking. Included in the programme this year is an excursion to the picturesque village of La Gacilly, home of leading French franchise brand Yves Rocher. Here we will learn about the brand’s history and development, and their approach to community engagement.

