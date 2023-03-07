[Séminaire Eat and Think] Ecological Money and Finance. Exploring Sustainable Monetary and Financial Systems IGR-IAE Rennes, 7 mars 2023, Rennes.

Salle du Conseil, IGR-IAE de Rennes, et via Zoom

Présentation de Thomas LAGOARDE-SEGOT, Professeur d’Economie et Finance Internationale à KEDGE Business School

IGR-IAE Rennes 11 rue Jean Macé 35700 Rennes Quartiers Centre Rennes 35708 Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne

Abstract:

This book provides a detailed overview of ecological money and finance. The functioning and development of the monetary and financial systems are analysed in relation to sustainability constraints to highlight the actions required to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda. This book adopts a pluralist perspective to revisit the foundations of financial and monetary economics from a sustainability perspective, and examines the economic and financial instruments that can be used to combat ecological challenges.



CREM