[I&E Talks – 30/03/2021] FinTech Conference 3/3 – Thomas Lambert

Evénement en ligne, le mardi 30 mars à 13:00

As part of FinTech master proposed by the consortium of universities of EIT Digital, a series of conferences about FinTech will be held this year. We have the pleasure to welcome Thomas Lambert, Associate Professor of Finance on March 30th at 13h (CET). Link to register: [http://tiny.cc/o2cutz](http://tiny.cc/o2cutz) Link to connect: [http://tiny.cc/l2cutz](http://tiny.cc/l2cutz) Password: 296019 More information: [alvaro.pina-stranger@univ-rennes1.fr](mailto:alvaro.pina-stranger@univ-rennes1.fr)

Come to discover, discuss and learn all about FinTech

