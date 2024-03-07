IDLES Aftershow & Dj set au Supersonic SUPERSONIC Paris, jeudi 7 mars 2024.

Le jeudi 07 mars 2024

de 23h00 à 04h00

.Public adultes. payant Ticket : 8 EUR

IDLES DE RETOUR AU SUPERSONIC

La bande de Bristol est à Paris le 7 mars pour un concert exceptionnel au Zénith ! Et bonne nouvelle, ils ont choisi le Supersonic pour leur aftershow et feront un dj set mêlant post-punk, indie rock et pop pour vous faire danser jusqu’à 4h du matin !

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)

Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)

Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)

Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo



Contact : https://fb.me/e/crY7nGwpC https://fb.me/e/crY7nGwpC https://link.dice.fm/Ef6e8201732a

IDLES Aftershow & Dj set au Supersonic