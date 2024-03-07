IDLES Aftershow & Dj set au Supersonic SUPERSONIC Paris
IDLES Aftershow & Dj set au Supersonic SUPERSONIC Paris, jeudi 7 mars 2024.
Le jeudi 07 mars 2024
de 23h00 à 04h00
.Public adultes. payant Ticket : 8 EUR
IDLES DE RETOUR AU SUPERSONIC
La bande de Bristol est à Paris le 7 mars pour un concert exceptionnel au Zénith ! Et bonne nouvelle, ils ont choisi le Supersonic pour leur aftershow et feront un dj set mêlant post-punk, indie rock et pop pour vous faire danser jusqu’à 4h du matin !
SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris
