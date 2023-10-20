Madeleine & Salomon – Eastern Spring @ iDeeJazz IDeeJazz Narva linn, 20 octobre 2023, Narva linn.

Madeleine & Salomon – Eastern Spring @ iDeeJazz Vendredi 20 octobre, 18h00 IDeeJazz

Madeleine & Salomon is the meeting of two artists with well-established identities : pianist Alexandre Saada and flutist-vocalist Clotilde Rullaud. They develop a sacred, minimalist world, brimming with impressionist poetry. Singing in English and sometimes in French, they echo the existential interrogations, the hopes and the protests of youth thirsty for change. Dreamy, romantic or protest songs, all carrying social or spiritual questions which still resonate throughout the world today.

The duo will perform the repertoire of their two albums: ‘A woman’s journey’ and ‘Eastern spring’, with covers of both oriental and activist pop from the 1960s and 1970s as well as America’s greatest protest songstresses.

Madeleine sings, Salomon sits at the piano. A duo with a natural elegance, where “less is more” is their essence.

IDeeJazz Raekoja plats 2, Narwa Narva linn 20307 Ida-Viru maakond [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://piletikeskus.ee/et/series/festival-ideejazz-2023 »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-20T17:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-20T19:00:00+02:00

2023-10-20T17:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-20T19:00:00+02:00