Institut Ophélie IBOS Ibos, 30 avril 2024, Ibos.

Ibos,Hautes-Pyrénées

Drôle, poétique et parfois grinçante, la pièce de Nathalie Garraud et Olivier Saccomano explore l’évolution de la place des femmes au XXème siècle, dans la société et ses représentations artistiques sous le regard d’Ophélie.

Ophélie n’est plus ce personnage mélancolique de la pièce de Shakespeare, qui dans un délire se jette dans une rivière, mais le nom d’un institut. Il y a longtemps, il a recueilli des jeunes filles puis des fous. Métaphore d’un lieu-refuge où se désadapter d’une société en proie au chaos et se préparer au combat, l’Institut Ophélie oscille entre passé et avenir, cherchant les pistes d’un monde à reconstruire. Dans ce deuxième volet, inspiré d’Hamlet, le duo Saccomano-Garraud continue à glisser entre les lignes shakespeariennes, en procédant par touches impressionnistes. Ophélie charrie une histoire des femmes et de leur représentation dans l’art. On y croise fêlures psychiques, luttes contre les dominations et instincts de survie. Dans un espace en constante métamorphose, qui pourrait finir en vente aux enchères, les sept actrices et acteurs parlent à fond, altèrent les noms et les choses, cassent ou fabriquent des objets ou des souvenirs, libèrent des solitudes, jouent à être ou à n’être pas, refont l’histoire du lieu et de leur destin. Un théâtre habité par des êtres décrochés de la course du monde, prêts à se réinventer..

2024-04-30 20:30:00 fin : 2024-04-30 . .

IBOS Le Parvis Scène Nationale Tarbes Pyrénées

Ibos 65420 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Funny, poetic and sometimes grating, Nathalie Garraud and Olivier Saccomano?s play explores the changing place of women in 20th-century society and its artistic representations through the eyes of Ophelia.

Ophelia is no longer the melancholy character in Shakespeare?s play who, in a delirium, throws herself into a river, but the name of an institute. A long time ago, it took in young girls and then lunatics. A metaphor for a place of refuge from a society in chaos, the Institut Ophélie oscillates between past and future, searching for the paths of a world to be rebuilt. In this second installment, inspired by Hamlet, the Saccomano-Garraud duo continue to slip between Shakespearean lines, using impressionistic touches. Ophelia is a history of women and their representation in art. We encounter psychic fissures, struggles against domination and survival instincts. In a space in constant metamorphosis, which could end up being auctioned off, the seven actresses and actors speak their minds, altering names and things, breaking or making objects and memories, liberating solitudes, playing at being or not being, remaking the history of the place and their destiny. A theater inhabited by beings detached from the course of the world, ready to reinvent themselves.

Divertida, poética y a veces chirriante, la obra de Nathalie Garraud y Olivier Saccomano explora el lugar cambiante de la mujer en la sociedad del siglo XX y sus representaciones artísticas a través de los ojos de Ofelia.

Ofelia ya no es el personaje melancólico de la obra de Shakespeare que, en un delirio, se arroja a un río, sino el nombre de un instituto. Hace mucho tiempo, acogía a jovencitas y luego a locos. Metáfora de un lugar de refugio frente a una sociedad en caos y lugar de preparación para la batalla, el Instituto Ophélie oscila entre el pasado y el futuro, buscando los caminos de un mundo por reconstruir. En esta segunda parte, inspirada en Hamlet, el dúo Saccomano-Garraud sigue deslizándose entre las líneas de Shakespeare, con toques impresionistas. Ofelia es una historia de la mujer y de su representación en el arte. Nos encontramos con grietas psicológicas, luchas contra la dominación e instintos de supervivencia. En un espacio en constante metamorfosis, que podría acabar siendo subastado, las siete actrices y actores dicen lo que piensan, alterando nombres y cosas, rompiendo o fabricando objetos y recuerdos, liberando soledades, jugando a ser o a no ser, rehaciendo la historia del lugar y su destino. Es un teatro habitado por personas ajenas al curso del mundo, dispuestas a reinventarse.

Das witzige, poetische und manchmal grimmige Stück von Nathalie Garraud und Olivier Saccomano untersucht die Entwicklung der Stellung der Frau im 20. Jahrhundert, in der Gesellschaft und ihren künstlerischen Darstellungen unter dem Blickwinkel von Ophelia.

Ophelia ist nicht mehr die melancholische Figur aus Shakespeares Stück, die sich in einem Delirium in einen Fluss stürzt, sondern der Name eines Instituts. Vor langer Zeit nahm es junge Mädchen und später Verrückte auf. Als Metapher für einen Zufluchtsort, an dem man sich aus einer chaotischen Gesellschaft ausklinken und auf den Kampf vorbereiten kann, schwankt das Ophelia-Institut zwischen Vergangenheit und Zukunft und sucht nach Spuren einer Welt, die neu aufgebaut werden muss. In diesem zweiten Teil, der von Hamlet inspiriert ist, fährt das Duo Saccomano-Garraud damit fort, zwischen den Shakespeare’schen Linien zu gleiten, indem es in impressionistischen Pinselstrichen vorgeht. Ophelia ist eine Geschichte der Frauen und ihrer Darstellung in der Kunst. Es gibt psychische Risse, Kämpfe gegen die Herrschaft und Überlebensinstinkte. In einem sich ständig verändernden Raum, der als Auktion enden könnte, sprechen die sieben Schauspielerinnen und Schauspieler aus dem Vollen, verändern Namen und Dinge, zerbrechen oder stellen Gegenstände oder Erinnerungen her, befreien Einsamkeiten, spielen zu sein oder nicht zu sein, schreiben die Geschichte des Ortes und ihres Schicksals neu. Ein Theater, das von Menschen bewohnt wird, die vom Lauf der Welt abgekoppelt sind und bereit sind, sich neu zu erfinden.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-24 par CDT65|CDT65