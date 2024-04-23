Counting stars whith you (musiques femmes) IBOS Ibos, 23 avril 2024, Ibos.

Ibos,Hautes-Pyrénées

Après le magnifique Twenty-seven perspectives présenté au Parvis en 2022, Maud Le Pladec poursuit son exploration des relations singulières entre corps et sons, à travers sa danse-musique à la fois poétique et politique. Entre concert et chorégraphie, cultures savantes et populaires, Counting stars with you révèle une histoire secrète de la création féminine.

Écouter les oeuvres de Kassia de Constantinople, d’Hildegarde von Bingen, de Barbara Strozzi, de Clara Schumann, d’Ethel Smyth et tant d’autres, c’est faire l’expérience d’une histoire décentrée allant contre les modèles esthétiques dominants. En collaboration avec Tom Pauwels de l’ensemble Ictus et DJ Chloé, Maud Le Pladec a réalisé une création musicale unique portée et interprétée par les danseurs, créant une polyphonie qui va crescendo. Dans une chorégraphie puissante, elle crée un langage corporel qui s’articule autour de la voix, du souffle, du chant et des sons, comme une nouvelle modalité de dialogue entre les danseuses, les danseurs et les oeuvres convoquées.

Un manifeste sensuel, ardent et touchant, où la musique se regarde et la danse s’écoute..

IBOS Le Parvis Scène Nationale Tarbes Pyrénées

Ibos 65420 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



After the magnificent Twenty-seven perspectives presented at Le Parvis in 2022, Maud Le Pladec continues her exploration of the singular relationship between body and sound, through her poetic and political dance-music. Between concert and choreography, scholarly and popular cultures, Counting stars with you reveals a secret history of female creation.

To listen to the works of Kassia of Constantinople, Hildegarde von Bingen, Barbara Strozzi, Clara Schumann, Ethel Smyth and so many others is to experience an off-center history that runs counter to dominant aesthetic models. In collaboration with Tom Pauwels of the Ictus ensemble and DJ Chloé, Maud Le Pladec has created a unique musical work that is carried and performed by the dancers, creating a polyphony that builds to a crescendo. In a powerful choreography, she creates a body language articulated around voice, breath, song and sound, like a new modality of dialogue between the dancers and the works of art.

A sensual, ardent and touching manifesto, where music is seen and dance is heard.

Tras las magníficas Veintisiete perspectivas presentadas en Le Parvis en 2022, Maud Le Pladec prosigue su exploración de la singular relación entre cuerpo y sonido, a través de su danza-música a la vez poética y política. A caballo entre el concierto y la coreografía, entre la cultura erudita y la popular, Counting stars with you revela una historia secreta de la creación femenina.

Escuchar las obras de Kassia de Constantinopla, Hildegarde von Bingen, Barbara Strozzi, Clara Schumann, Ethel Smyth y tantas otras es experimentar una historia descentrada que va en contra de los modelos estéticos dominantes. En colaboración con Tom Pauwels, del conjunto Ictus, y DJ Chloé, Maud Le Pladec ha creado una obra musical única que llevan e interpretan los bailarines, creando una polifonía que va in crescendo. En una poderosa coreografía, ha creado un lenguaje corporal basado en la voz, la respiración, el canto y el sonido, como una nueva forma de diálogo entre los bailarines y las obras de arte.

Un manifiesto sensual, ardiente y conmovedor, donde la música se ve y la danza se oye.

Nach dem großartigen Twenty-seven perspectives, das 2022 im Parvis aufgeführt wurde, setzt Maud Le Pladec ihre Erforschung der einzigartigen Beziehungen zwischen Körpern und Klängen durch ihre zugleich poetische und politische Tanzmusik fort. Zwischen Konzert und Choreografie, gelehrten und populären Kulturen enthüllt Counting stars with you eine geheime Geschichte des weiblichen Schaffens.

Die Werke von Kassia von Konstantinopel, Hildegard von Bingen, Barbara Strozzi, Clara Schumann, Ethel Smyth und vielen anderen zu hören, bedeutet, eine dezentrierte Geschichte zu erleben, die sich gegen die vorherrschenden ästhetischen Muster richtet. In Zusammenarbeit mit Tom Pauwels vom Ensemble Ictus und DJ Chloé hat Maud Le Pladec eine einzigartige musikalische Kreation geschaffen, die von den Tänzern getragen und interpretiert wird und eine Polyphonie schafft, die sich stetig steigert. In einer kraftvollen Choreographie schafft sie eine Körpersprache, die sich um Stimme, Atem, Gesang und Klänge dreht, als neue Modalität des Dialogs zwischen den Tänzerinnen, den Tänzern und den aufgerufenen Werken.

Ein sinnliches, feuriges und berührendes Manifest, in dem die Musik betrachtet und der Tanz gehört wird.

