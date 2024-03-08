Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse IBOS Ibos, 8 mars 2024, Ibos.

Ibos,Hautes-Pyrénées

Le chef d’orchestre Fabio Biondi et le pianiste Alexandre Tharaud retracent en musique les voyages en Italie de Mozart adolescent et les innovations que le génial compositeur a apporté au concerto pour piano.

Entre 13 et 17 ans, Mozart voyage à trois reprises en Italie. Il s’imprègne profondément de la musique italienne dans tous les styles. Cette période verra la naissance de plusieurs oeuvres d’importance, comme les symphonies 11 et 13 ainsi que l’opéra Lucio Silla. De retour à Salzbourg, le jeune compositeur s’affranchit peu à peu de cette influence pour développer son style propre. Le concerto dit « Jeunehomme » est certainement le premier grand chef-d’oeuvre de Mozart en termes de musique concertante, avec de nombreuses innovations stylistiques.

Avant de devenir une véritable star du violon baroque, Fabio Biondi a été un enfant prodige. Depuis, son parcours artistique l’a mené vers la direction d’orchestre et la revalorisation du répertoire italien, notamment du XVIIème siècle.

Déjà venu à plusieurs reprises au Parvis, notamment pour une inoubliable interprétation des Variations Goldberg, Alexandre Tharaud est un des meilleurs pianistes français de sa génération et un formidable interprète de Mozart..

IBOS Le Parvis Scène Nationale Tarbes Pyrénées

Ibos 65420 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Conductor Fabio Biondi and pianist Alexandre Tharaud recount Mozart?s travels in Italy as a teenager, and the innovations the genius brought to the piano concerto.

Between the ages of 13 and 17, Mozart traveled to Italy three times. He became deeply immersed in Italian music of all styles. This period saw the birth of several important works, including symphonies 11 and 13, and the opera Lucio Silla. Back in Salzburg, the young composer gradually freed himself from this influence to develop his own style. The « Jeunehomme » concerto is certainly Mozart?s first great masterpiece of concertante music, with many stylistic innovations.

Before becoming a true star of the Baroque violin, Fabio Biondi was a child prodigy. Since then, his artistic path has led him towards conducting and the revitalization of the Italian repertoire, particularly from the 17th century.

Alexandre Tharaud, who has already performed at Le Parvis on several occasions, including an unforgettable interpretation of the Goldberg Variations, is one of the finest French pianists of his generation and a formidable interpreter of Mozart.

El director de orquesta Fabio Biondi y el pianista Alexandre Tharaud relatan con música los viajes de Mozart por Italia cuando era adolescente y las innovaciones que el genial compositor aportó al concierto para piano.

Entre los 13 y los 17 años, Mozart viajó tres veces a Italia. Se sumergió profundamente en todos los estilos de la música italiana. En este periodo nacieron varias obras importantes, como las Sinfonías 11 y 13 y la ópera Lucio Silla. De regreso a Salzburgo, el joven compositor se liberó gradualmente de esta influencia para desarrollar su propio estilo. El llamado « Concierto del joven » es sin duda la primera gran obra maestra de la música concertante de Mozart, con numerosas innovaciones estilísticas.

Antes de convertirse en una auténtica estrella del violín barroco, Fabio Biondi fue un niño prodigio. Desde entonces, su carrera artística le ha llevado a dirigir orquestas y a recuperar el repertorio italiano, especialmente del siglo XVII.

Alexandre Tharaud, que ya ha actuado en Le Parvis en varias ocasiones, incluida una inolvidable interpretación de las Variaciones Goldberg, es uno de los mejores pianistas franceses de su generación y un formidable intérprete de Mozart.

Der Dirigent Fabio Biondi und der Pianist Alexandre Tharaud zeichnen Mozarts Italienreisen als Teenager und die Innovationen, die der geniale Komponist dem Klavierkonzert brachte, musikalisch nach.

Im Alter zwischen 13 und 17 Jahren reiste Mozart dreimal nach Italien. Er nimmt die italienische Musik in allen Stilrichtungen tief in sich auf. In dieser Zeit entstanden mehrere bedeutende Werke wie die Symphonien 11 und 13 sowie die Oper Lucio Silla. Nach seiner Rückkehr nach Salzburg befreite sich der junge Komponist allmählich von diesem Einfluss, um seinen eigenen Stil zu entwickeln. Das sogenannte « Jeunehomme »-Konzert ist sicherlich Mozarts erstes großes Meisterwerk im Bereich der Konzertmusik mit vielen stilistischen Neuerungen.

Bevor Fabio Biondi zu einem echten Star der Barockvioline wurde, war er ein Wunderkind. Seitdem führte ihn sein künstlerischer Weg zum Dirigieren und zur Aufwertung des italienischen Repertoires, insbesondere des 17.

Alexandre Tharaud, der bereits mehrfach in Le Parvis zu Gast war, unter anderem für eine unvergessliche Interpretation der Goldberg-Variationen, ist einer der besten französischen Pianisten seiner Generation und ein fantastischer Mozart-Interpret.

