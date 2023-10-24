Relative Calm IBOS Ibos, 24 octobre 2023, Ibos.

Ibos,Hautes-Pyrénées

Quarante ans après l’iconique Einstein on the Beach, Robert Wilson et Lucinda Childs signent une nouvelle création ensemble. En partant de leur mémoire commune et du Pulcinella d’Igor Stravinski.

L’apparition de Lucinda Childs sur la scène du Parvis en 1980 a laissé une impression inoubliable. « Quelque chose d’inexplicable, d’envoûtant et qui reste énigmatique, le formalisme à son plus haut niveau et dans sa plus complète séduction » se souvient Marc Bélit, ancien directeur du Parvis. C’est dans le contexte de la pandémie que Robert Wilson et Lucinda Childs ont décidé de mettre en œuvre une nouvelle création, en partant d’une collaboration datant de 1981, au titre soudain évocateur, Relative calm… Deux périodes de workshop, à Toulouse, puis à Rome, ont amené les artistes à étoffer la structure du spectacle en choisissant Stravinski comme « contrepoint central » (R. Wilson) aux compositions contemporaines de Gibson et Adams. Le tout ponctués par deux intermèdes basés sur des extraits du journal de Nijinsky. Le spectacle, interprété par les danseuses et danseurs du MP3 Dance project, développe toute une machinerie de sons, d’images et de lumières, hantée pourtant par le long silence qui lui a d’une certaine façon donné le jour : le premier confinement, ce calme relatif….

IBOS Le Parvis Scène Nationale Tarbes Pyrénées

Forty years after the iconic Einstein on the Beach, Robert Wilson and Lucinda Childs create a new work together. Based on their shared memory and Igor Stravinsky?s Pulcinella.

Lucinda Childs? appearance on the Parvis stage in 1980 left an unforgettable impression. « Something inexplicable, bewitching and still enigmatic, formalism at its most seductive, » recalls Marc Bélit, former director of Le Parvis. It was in the context of the pandemic that Robert Wilson and Lucinda Childs decided to create a new work, based on a collaboration dating back to 1981, with the suddenly evocative title Relative calm? Two workshop periods, first in Toulouse, then in Rome, led the artists to flesh out the structure of the show, choosing Stravinsky as the « central counterpoint » (R. Wilson) to contemporary compositions by Gibson and Adams. The show is punctuated by two interludes based on excerpts from Nijinsky’s diary. The show, performed by dancers from the MP3 Dance project, develops a whole machinery of sounds, images and lights, haunted as it is by the long silence that in a way gave birth to it: the first confinement, that relative calm?

Cuarenta años después de la emblemática Einstein on the Beach, Robert Wilson y Lucinda Childs han creado juntos una nueva obra. El punto de partida es su memoria compartida y el Pulcinella de Igor Stravinsky.

La aparición de Lucinda Childs en el escenario del Parvis en 1980 dejó una impresión inolvidable. « Algo inexplicable, hechizante y enigmático, el formalismo en su máxima expresión », recuerda Marc Bélit, antiguo director de Le Parvis. Fue en el contexto de la pandemia cuando Robert Wilson y Lucinda Childs decidieron crear una nueva obra, basada en una colaboración que se remontaba a 1981, con el título súbitamente evocador de ¿Calma relativa? Dos talleres, uno en Toulouse y otro en Roma, permitieron a los artistas perfilar la estructura del espectáculo, eligiendo a Stravinsky como « contrapunto central » (R. Wilson) de las composiciones contemporáneas de Gibson y Adams. El espectáculo se completa con dos interludios basados en extractos del diario de Nijinsky. El espectáculo, interpretado por los bailarines del proyecto MP3 Dance, desarrolla toda una maquinaria de sonidos, imágenes y luces, perseguido como está por el largo silencio que, en cierto modo, le dio origen: el primer encierro, esa calma relativa..

Vierzig Jahre nach ihrem ikonischen Stück Einstein on the Beach haben Robert Wilson und Lucinda Childs eine neue gemeinsame Kreation geschaffen. Ausgehend von ihrer gemeinsamen Erinnerung und Igor Strawinskys Pulcinella.

Der Auftritt von Lucinda Childs auf der Bühne des Parvis im Jahr 1980 hinterließ einen unvergesslichen Eindruck. « Etwas Unerklärliches, Bezauberndes und Rätselhaftes, Formalismus auf höchstem Niveau und in seiner vollkommensten Verführung », erinnert sich Marc Bélit, ehemaliger Direktor des Parvis. Vor dem Hintergrund der Pandemie beschlossen Robert Wilson und Lucinda Childs, eine neue Kreation auf der Grundlage einer Zusammenarbeit aus dem Jahr 1981 mit dem plötzlich einprägsamen Titel Relative calm » zu entwickeln Zwei Workshops in Toulouse und Rom führten die Künstler dazu, die Struktur des Stücks zu erweitern, indem sie Strawinsky als « zentralen Kontrapunkt » (R. Wilson) zu den zeitgenössischen Kompositionen von Gibson und Adams wählten. Das Ganze wurde durch zwei Intermezzi, die auf Auszügen aus Nijinskys Tagebuch basierten, aufgelockert. Die Aufführung, die von den Tänzerinnen und Tänzern des MP3 Dance Project aufgeführt wird, entwickelt eine ganze Maschinerie aus Klängen, Bildern und Licht, die jedoch von der langen Stille heimgesucht wird, die sie in gewisser Weise ins Leben gerufen hat: die erste Abgeschlossenheit, die relative Ruhe?

