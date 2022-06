How to be Creative AND Entrepreneurial in the Age of Busy, 29 juin 2022 14:00, .

Being busy does not equal being productive or creative. The dilemma of Entrepreneurship is managing a perfect storm of time, results and personal growth.

Join Professor Etienne Krieger and MSIE graduate Addy Khan (Cohort 6), as they explore how to use quiet introspection or focused collaboration to generate ideas and adapt to change in this age of busy-ness.