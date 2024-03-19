How is Beauty Tech shaping the future of the beauty industry? HEC Alumni, mardi 19 mars 2024.

From advanced digital skin analysis to human-centric online shopping experiences, BeautyTech is revolutionizing how customers interact with beauty brands freeing them from constraints, while enriching the relationship.

As BeautyTech expands for new horizons, it constitutes a new field of growth and innovation. At the intersection of science and technology, it includes “augmented” products for an innovative beauty routine, increasingly connected & personalized services, as well as new ways of purchasing beauty products.

This innovation fosters deeper connections while offering more personalization, allowing for more precision, inclusivity, and accessibility.

The HEC Alumni Parfums & Cosmétiques Club is delighted to invite you for an exciting discussion on Beauty Tech with leading industry experts from

L’Oréal, Lancôme and Make Up Forever:

Nathalie Cabut – Head of Digital Services – L’Oréal CDMO Team

Nicolas Lecocq – Global Head of BeautyTech Accelerators, L’Oréal

Paul Tartrat – Innovation and Beauty Tech Director, Lancôme International, L’Oréal

Etienne Bégué – Chief Digital Officer, Make up Forever, LVMH

Please, block your agenda on 19th March – 6:30 PM at HEC Alumni House, 9 avenue Franklin Roosevelt. Start of the round table at 6:45 PM, followed by a networking cocktail around 8:15 PM.

We are looking forward to seeing you there. Spots are limited.

Elisabetta Portioli (MBA 19), member of the Club Parfums et Cosmétiques.

Angélique Marlot (MUST.19) & Sameh Megrhi (MSIT.20), Co-Presidents of the Club Parfums et Cosmétiques.

HEC Alumni 9 Av. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 75008 Paris Quartier du Faubourg-du-Roule 75008 Paris