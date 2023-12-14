BRIAN KELLOCK & JF BONNEL QUARTET Hot Brass Jazz Club Aix-en-Provence, 14 décembre 2023 20:00, Aix-en-Provence.

BRIAN KELLOCK & JF BONNEL QUARTET Jeudi 14 décembre, 21h00 Hot Brass Jazz Club 18 / 22€

Né à Édimbourg, Brian Kellock a obtenu un baccalauréat en musique (avec distinction) de l’Université d’Édimbourg en 1986. Depuis, il a établi sa position comme l’un des meilleurs pianistes de la scène jazz britannique, travaillant avec Herb Geller, Sheila Jordan et Art Farmer.

Depuis 1995, Kellock est membre du groupe du trompettiste australien James Morrison.

Son projet principal est son propre Trio, qui est apparu pour la première fois en tant que section rythmique pour le groupe écossais phare, le John Rae Collective, depuis 1988. Ce line-up, avec Kenny Ellis à la basse et John Rae à la batterie, joue ensemble depuis. En 1998, le groupe sort son premier enregistrement ensemble – Something Got’s To Give – un ensemble de standards popularisés par Fred Astaire.

Parmi les chansons populaires de Kellock, on peut citer : « You Must Believe in Spring », « Rhapsody in Blue », « The Way You Look Tonight », « Tokyo Express », « Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow », « Lennies Pennies », « In the Bleak Midwinter » et « Young and Foolish »

https://youtu.be/yE2LBw_GenE?si=l7BkHZsMOKzR_OW8

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Hot Brass Jazz Club 35 Rue Albert Einstein 13290 Aix en Provence Aix-en-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.billetweb.fr/brian-kellock-jf-bonnel-quartet »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « BrianKellockJazz », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Brian Kellock (piano), Ross Milligan (guitar) & Roy Percy (bass) celebrate the music – and spirit – of the marvellous Marty Grosz at St Luke’s Church, as part of the Glasgow Jazz Festival, on Saturday June 17, 2023. », « type »: « video », « title »: « Brian Kellock’s Marty Party: Doin’ the New Lowdown », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/yE2LBw_GenE/sddefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yE2LBw_GenE », « thumbnail_height »: 480, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIdKlIYwbcW_wjSVPpLNGg », « thumbnail_width »: 640, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/yE2LBw_GenE?si=l7BkHZsMOKzR_OW8 »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-14T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-14T23:30:00+01:00

2023-12-14T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-14T23:30:00+01:00