Cap Hostens Domaine Départemental Gérard Lagors, 3 juin 2023, Hostens.

Cap Hostens, ce sont des raids multisports adaptés au niveau de chacun (enfants à partir de 8 ans, famille, sportifs plus aguerris …) enchaînant une dizaine d’épreuves (course à obstacles, orientation, run and bike, VTT, canoë, jungle cross, tir et épreuves surprises comme chaque année). Le tout dans une ambiance conviviale et dans un cadre d’exception : le domaine départemental d’Hostens avec ses lacs et ses plages.

LE RAID DÉCOUVERTE, par équipes de 3 (ouvert aux + de 11 ans) – Samedi à 09h30

LE RAID SPORTIF, par équipes de 3 – Samedi à 15h

LES RAIDS ENFANTS / FAMILLE :

– Challenge Nature Kid 8 – 11 ans (équipe de 2 enfants) – Dimanche à 10h

– Challenge famille (équipe de 2 ou 3) – Dimanche à 10h et 11h30 (en fonction de la tranche d’âge)

– Challenge Nature Kid 11 – 14 ans – Dimanche à 11h30

Location de VTT possible auprès du domaine.

Inscription obligatoire..

Domaine Départemental Gérard Lagors

Hostens 33125 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Cap Hostens is a multi-sport raid adapted to the level of each person (children from 8 years old, families, more experienced sportsmen …) with a dozen events (obstacle course, orienteering, run and bike, mountain bike, canoeing, jungle cross, shooting and surprise events as every year). All this in a friendly atmosphere and in an exceptional setting: the Hostens departmental domain with its lakes and beaches.

THE DISCOVERY RAID, in teams of 3 (open to those over 11 years old) – Saturday at 9:30 am

THE SPORTS RAID, in teams of 3 – Saturday at 3pm

CHILDREN’S / FAMILY RAIDS :

– Challenge Nature Kid 8 – 11 years old (team of 2 children) – Sunday at 10am

– Family Challenge (team of 2 or 3) – Sunday at 10am and 11:30am (depending on the age group)

– Nature Kid Challenge 11 – 14 years old – Sunday at 11:30 am

Mountain bikes can be rented at the domain.

Registration required.

Cap Hostens es un raid polideportivo adaptado a todos los niveles (niños a partir de 8 años, familias, deportistas más experimentados, etc.) con una decena de pruebas (carrera de obstáculos, orientación, carrera a pie y en bicicleta, bicicleta de montaña, piragüismo, jungle cross, tiro y pruebas sorpresa, como cada año). Todo ello en un ambiente acogedor y en un marco excepcional: el dominio departamental de Hostens con sus lagos y playas.

EL RAID DE DESCUBRIMIENTO, en equipos de 3 (abierto a los mayores de 11 años) – sábado a las 9h30

EL RAID DEPORTIVO, en equipos de 3 – sábado a las 15h

RAIDS INFANTILES / FAMILIARES :

– Challenge Nature Kid 8 – 11 años (equipo de 2 niños) – Domingo a las 10h

– Family Challenge (equipo de 2 o 3) – Domingo a las 10h y a las 11h30 (según el grupo de edad)

– Nature Kid Challenge 11 – 14 años – Domingo a las 11h30

Se pueden alquilar bicicletas de montaña en el dominio.

Inscripción obligatoria.

Cap Hostens, das sind Multisport-Raids, die an das Niveau jedes Einzelnen angepasst sind (Kinder ab 8 Jahren, Familien, erfahrene Sportler …) und bei denen ein Dutzend Prüfungen aneinandergereiht werden (Hindernislauf, Orientierung, Run and Bike, Mountainbike, Kanu, Dschungel-Cross, Schießen und Überraschungsprüfungen wie jedes Jahr). Das Ganze findet in einer geselligen Atmosphäre und in einer außergewöhnlichen Umgebung statt: dem Departementsgebiet von Hostens mit seinen Seen und Stränden.

LE RAID DÉCOUVERTE, in Dreierteams (offen für alle ab 11 Jahren) – Samstag um 09:30 Uhr

DER SPORTIVE RAID, in 3er-Teams – Samstag um 15 Uhr

DIE RAIDS FÜR KINDER UND FAMILIEN :

– Challenge Nature Kid 8 – 11 Jahre (Team von 2 Kindern) – Sonntag um 10 Uhr

– Challenge Familie (Team aus 2 oder 3 Personen) – Sonntag um 10 Uhr und 11.30 Uhr (je nach Altersgruppe)

– Challenge Nature Kid 11 – 14 Jahre – Sonntag um 11.30 Uhr

Mountainbikes können bei der Domaine gemietet werden.

Anmeldung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par OT Sauternes Graves Landes Girondines