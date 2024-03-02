HORS-SOL : Retrouvez MARUWA X JOLLY X SUBSISM à la Marbrerie La Marbrerie Montreuil, samedi 2 mars 2024.

Le samedi 02 mars 2024

de 22h00 à 05h00

.Public adultes. payant

Sur place : 19 euros

Early bird (avant 23h30) : 13 euros

Regular : 15 euros

Last chance : 17 euros

On se retrouve pour une soirée techno, house et électro !

Line-up :

– MARUWA [francfort]

– JOLLY [paris]

– SUBSISM [lyon]

——

Our party advocates for a festive and happy field of expression, lightness and human communion, where freedom, open-mindedness and respect for others are essential pillars. A place where everyone feels at home. Any of the following behaviours will result in exclusion from our events: violence, harassment, failure to respect the non-consent of others, racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism or any other discriminatory behaviour.

——

Dont forget to read this twice

♡

La Marbrerie 21 Rue Alexis Lepere 93100

Contact : https://lamarbrerie.fr/hors-sol-4/ https://fb.me/e/5U4CddaXz https://fb.me/e/5U4CddaXz https://shotgun.live/fr/events/hors-sol-maruwa-x-jolly-x-subsism

HORS-SOL – MARUWA X JOLLY X SUBSISM