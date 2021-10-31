Horrorus Rinkus Saint-Maximin, 31 octobre 2021, Saint-Maximin.

Horrorus Rinkus Saint-Maximin
2021-10-31 14:00:00 – 2021-10-31 02:00:00
Saint-Maximin Oise Saint-Maximin

17 17   Dimanche 31 octobre 2021, journée HORRORUS RINKUS

KIDS JUNIORS ET FAMILLES de 14h à 20h
ADULTES de 20h à 2h

Circus Show Roller

Tarif 14h – 20h : 17€ hors location de roller
Tarif soirée 20h – 2h : hors location de roller 17€ (Réservé aux + de 18 ans)

Information et réservation au 03 44 31 08

Pass Sanitaire obligatoire

Dimanche 31 octobre 2021, journée HORRORUS RINKUS

KIDS JUNIORS ET FAMILLES de 14h à 20h
ADULTES de 20h à 2h

Circus Show Roller

Tarif 14h – 20h : 17€ hors location de roller
Tarif soirée 20h – 2h : hors location de roller 17€ (Réservé aux + de 18 ans)

Information et réservation au 03 44 31 08

Pass Sanitaire obligatoire

+33 3 44 31 08 99

Dimanche 31 octobre 2021, journée HORRORUS RINKUS

KIDS JUNIORS ET FAMILLES de 14h à 20h
ADULTES de 20h à 2h

Circus Show Roller

Tarif 14h – 20h : 17€ hors location de roller
Tarif soirée 20h – 2h : hors location de roller 17€ (Réservé aux + de 18 ans)

Information et réservation au 03 44 31 08

Pass Sanitaire obligatoire

liberty roller
Saint-Maximin
dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-25 par