Horrorus Rinkus Saint-Maximin Saint-Maximin
Horrorus Rinkus Saint-Maximin, 31 octobre 2021, Saint-Maximin.
Horrorus Rinkus Saint-Maximin
2021-10-31 14:00:00 – 2021-10-31 02:00:00
Saint-Maximin Oise Saint-Maximin
17 17 Dimanche 31 octobre 2021, journée HORRORUS RINKUS
KIDS JUNIORS ET FAMILLES de 14h à 20h
ADULTES de 20h à 2h
Circus Show Roller
Tarif 14h – 20h : 17€ hors location de roller
Tarif soirée 20h – 2h : hors location de roller 17€ (Réservé aux + de 18 ans)
Information et réservation au 03 44 31 08
Pass Sanitaire obligatoire
Dimanche 31 octobre 2021, journée HORRORUS RINKUS
KIDS JUNIORS ET FAMILLES de 14h à 20h
ADULTES de 20h à 2h
Circus Show Roller
Tarif 14h – 20h : 17€ hors location de roller
Tarif soirée 20h – 2h : hors location de roller 17€ (Réservé aux + de 18 ans)
Information et réservation au 03 44 31 08
Pass Sanitaire obligatoire
+33 3 44 31 08 99
Dimanche 31 octobre 2021, journée HORRORUS RINKUS
KIDS JUNIORS ET FAMILLES de 14h à 20h
ADULTES de 20h à 2h
Circus Show Roller
Tarif 14h – 20h : 17€ hors location de roller
Tarif soirée 20h – 2h : hors location de roller 17€ (Réservé aux + de 18 ans)
Information et réservation au 03 44 31 08
Pass Sanitaire obligatoire
liberty roller
Saint-Maximin
dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-25 par