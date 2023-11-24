OC ALYNN HORIZON SONORE Brest, 24 novembre 2023, Brest.

OC ALYNN Vendredi 24 novembre, 21h00 HORIZON SONORE

Un voyage mélodique au creu des vagues brestoises mêlant rap, rage, amour et soul. De la Trap au Boombap, de la poésie à la hargne pure, venez vous baigner dans cet océan de sensations.

Facebook

Vidéo

HORIZON SONORE 21 rue Danton, 29200 Brest Brest 29200 Saint-Martin Finistère Bretagne https://www.facebook.com/horizonsonore/ [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/OCAlynnArtist »}, {« data »: {« author »: « OC Alynn », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « SORCIu00c8RESnn(Rap, rock)nnProduced, Mixed and Mastered by 201nVocals by OC AlynnnGuitars by KeornScratch by Sticky SnakenBack Vocals by Moggo & Clu00e9onAlbum Cover by Nu00e4an ArchienVideo & Management by Matteo Fontaine », « type »: « video », « title »: « Sorciu00e8res – OC Alynn », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/yR6sIEpUZMQ/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yR6sIEpUZMQ », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7fp3XUVfY5al1GCnfwcK8w », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yR6sIEpUZMQ »}] Bar culturel et interculturel à Brest.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T23:30:00+01:00

2023-11-24T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T23:30:00+01:00

rap impro blues