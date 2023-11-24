ALX HORIZON SONORE Brest
ALX HORIZON SONORE Brest, 24 novembre 2023, Brest.
ALX Vendredi 24 novembre, 19h00 HORIZON SONORE
Exposition visible du 24 Novembre 2023 au 24 Février 2024
Des illustrations à l’encre de chine et à l’aquarelle sur le thème de la science fiction. Cyborgs, robots et entités mécaniques et/ou organiques dans des visions futuristes voire dystopiques.
Instagram
HORIZON SONORE 21 rue Danton, 29200 Brest Brest 29200 Saint-Martin Finistère Bretagne https://www.facebook.com/horizonsonore/ [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «
« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@alx.4084) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/358791496_1379324482647909_7575289712586810373_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=106&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=BvVtWTbGDJ4AX8AgDe7&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfA4ZWHX_CwfXfweW8iP5vfr8BAOMkzwjOPZlgubsufr5w&oe=64FC0C21 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/alx.4084/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/alx.4084 »}] Bar culturel et interculturel à Brest.
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-11-24T19:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T23:59:00+01:00
2023-11-24T19:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T23:59:00+01:00
illustration