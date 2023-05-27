Balade contée botanique et musicale Boulevard Charles V, 27 mai 2023, Honfleur.

Balade contée botanique et musicale

Récits et herbes folles en musique avec Marie Lemoine, conteuse de la Cie Magnanarelle et Patrick Martin, guide botaniste et musicien dans le cadre de la Fête de la nature du 24 au 29 mai. A partir de 6 ans

À la fois botaniste et jazzman, Patrick Martin vous fera découvrir les jardins comme vous

ne les avez jamais vu !

Pour plus de magie, il sera accompagné par la conteuse Marie Lemoine de la compagnie Magnanarelle qui proposera une sélection de textes sur la nature.

Rendez-vous 10 minutes avant le départ, à l’entrée principale du Jardin Public.

Entrée libre – Sur inscription à la mairie..

2023-05-27 à 16:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-27 . .

Boulevard Charles V

Honfleur 14600 Calvados Normandie



Botanical and musical storytelling walk

Tales and wild grasses in music with Marie Lemoine, storyteller of the Magnanarelle Company and Patrick Martin, botanist and musician guide, as part of the Fête de la nature from May 24 to 29. From 6 years old

Both botanist and jazzman, Patrick Martin will make you discover the gardens as you have never seen them!

you’ve never seen them before!

For more magic, he will be accompanied by the storyteller Marie Lemoine from the company Magnanarelle who will propose a selection of texts on nature.

Meet 10 minutes before departure, at the main entrance of the Public Garden.

Free entrance ? On registration at the town hall.

Paseo de cuentos botánicos y musicales

Cuentos y hierbas silvestres con música con Marie Lemoine, cuentacuentos de la compañía Magnanarelle y Patrick Martin, guía botánico y músico, en el marco de la Fiesta de la naturaleza del 24 al 29 de mayo. A partir de 6 años

¡A la vez botánico y jazzista, Patrick Martin le mostrará los jardines como nunca antes los había visto!

¡como nunca antes los había visto!

Para más magia, le acompañará la cuentacuentos Marie Lemoine, de la compañía Magnanarelle, que ofrecerá una selección de textos sobre la naturaleza.

Cita 10 minutos antes del comienzo de la visita en la entrada principal del Jardin Public.

Entrada gratuita ? Previa inscripción en el ayuntamiento.

Botanischer und musikalischer Märchenspaziergang

Erzählungen und verrückte Kräuter mit Musik mit Marie Lemoine, Erzählerin der Cie Magnanarelle und Patrick Martin, Botanikführer und Musiker im Rahmen des Naturfestes vom 24. bis 29. Mai. Ab 6 Jahren

Patrick Martin ist Botaniker und Jazzmusiker zugleich und zeigt Ihnen die Gärten, wie Sie sie kennenlernen werden

wie Sie sie noch nie gesehen haben!

Für noch mehr Magie wird er von der Märchenerzählerin Marie Lemoine von der Kompanie Magnanarelle begleitet, die eine Auswahl an Texten über die Natur vorstellt.

Treffpunkt ist 10 Minuten vor der Abfahrt am Haupteingang des Jardin Public.

Der Eintritt ist frei ? Nach Anmeldung im Rathaus.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-12 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité