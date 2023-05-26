Expo photo : Photo club Honfleurais rue de la ville
Expo photo : Photo club Honfleurais rue de la ville, 26 mai 2023, Honfleur.
Photo club honfleurais
Exposition photo
Invité d’honneur : Florent Devauchel « Derrière les portes closes ».
Vendredi 2023-05-26 à ; fin : 2023-05-29 . .
rue de la ville
Honfleur 14600 Calvados Normandie
Foto club honfleurais
Exposición fotográfica
Invitado de honor: Florent Devauchel « A puerta cerrada
Fotoclub Honfleurais
Fotoausstellung
Ehrengast: Florent Devauchel « Derrière les portes closes » (Hinter verschlossenen Türen)
