VIDE GRENIERS Vieux-Hombourg, 4 juin 2023, Hombourg-Haut.

L’amicale des vétérans du football organise un vide grenier dans les rues du Vieux Hombourg.

Buvette et restauration sur place: jambon à la broche, grillades, pizzas, frites, glaces et café/gâteau.

Prix des emplacements: 1 euro le mètre sur inscription préalable.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-06-04 à 06:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-04 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

Vieux-Hombourg rue de l’église

Hombourg-Haut 57470 Moselle Grand Est



The veterans’ soccer association organizes a garage sale in the streets of Vieux Hombourg.

Refreshments and food on the spot: ham on the spit, grills, pizzas, French fries, ice cream and coffee/cake.

Price of the places: 1 euro the meter on preliminary registration.

La asociación de veteranos de fútbol organiza una venta de garaje en las calles del Vieux Hombourg.

Refrescos y comida in situ: jamón al espeto, parrilladas, pizzas, patatas fritas, helados y café/torta.

Precio de los emplazamientos: 1 euro por metro previa inscripción.

Der Freundeskreis der Fußballveteranen organisiert einen Flohmarkt in den Straßen von Vieux Hombourg.

Getränke und Speisen werden vor Ort angeboten: Schinken am Spieß, Gegrilltes, Pizza, Pommes frites, Eis und Kaffee/Kuchen.

Standgebühren: 1 Euro pro Meter nach vorheriger Anmeldung.

