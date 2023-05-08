Brocante du stade à Homblières, 8 mai 2023, Homblières.

C’est jour de brocante à Homblières le lundi 8 mai de 6h à 18h au stade de football..

2023-05-08 à ; fin : 2023-05-08 18:00:00. 0 .

Homblières 02720 Aisne Hauts-de-France



It’s flea market day in Homblières on Monday, May 8 from 6am to 6pm at the soccer stadium.

El lunes 8 de mayo, de 6.00 a 18.00 horas, se celebra en el estadio de fútbol de Homblières el día del mercadillo.

Es ist Trödeltag in Homblières am Montag, den 8. Mai, von 6 bis 18 Uhr im Fußballstadion.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par SIM Aisne/Oise/Somme HDF – OT du Saint-Quentinois