Brocante du stade à Homblières Homblières
Brocante du stade à Homblières, 8 mai 2023, Homblières.
C’est jour de brocante à Homblières le lundi 8 mai de 6h à 18h au stade de football..
2023-05-08 à ; fin : 2023-05-08 18:00:00.
Homblières 02720 Aisne Hauts-de-France
It’s flea market day in Homblières on Monday, May 8 from 6am to 6pm at the soccer stadium.
El lunes 8 de mayo, de 6.00 a 18.00 horas, se celebra en el estadio de fútbol de Homblières el día del mercadillo.
Es ist Trödeltag in Homblières am Montag, den 8. Mai, von 6 bis 18 Uhr im Fußballstadion.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par SIM Aisne/Oise/Somme HDF – OT du Saint-Quentinois