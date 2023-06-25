HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES ZENITH PARIS – LA VILLETTE, 25 juin 2023, PARIS.

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES ZENITH PARIS – LA VILLETTE. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-06-25 à 19:00 (2023-06-21 au ). Tarif : 68.5 à 151.0 euros.

Finally the time has come and the wait is over: The Hollywood Vampires are coming to Luxembourg for a show in June 2023! The band around Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry (Aerosmith) will then shed their image as the « world’s most expensive cover group » (Alice Cooper). When the Hollywood Vampires fly in full of bite for shows, one thing is certain: their concert is THE celebrity (rock) event of 2023! Hollywood Vampires Hollywood Vampires

Votre billet est ici

ZENITH PARIS – LA VILLETTE PARIS Parking Pte de la Villette Paris

Finally the time has come and the wait is over: The Hollywood Vampires are coming to Luxembourg for a show in June 2023! The band around Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry (Aerosmith) will then shed their image as the « world’s most expensive cover group » (Alice Cooper). When the Hollywood Vampires fly in full of bite for shows, one thing is certain: their concert is THE celebrity (rock) event of 2023!.68.5 EUR68.5.

Votre billet est ici