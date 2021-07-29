Hockey : Match Chamonix Vs Sélection Mont-Blanc Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Chamonix-Mont-Blanc
Hockey : Match Chamonix Vs Sélection Mont-Blanc Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, 29 juillet 2021-29 juillet 2021, Chamonix-Mont-Blanc.
Hockey : Match Chamonix Vs Sélection Mont-Blanc 2021-07-29 – 2021-07-29 20:45:00 20:45:00 Patinoire du centre sportif Richard Bozon 214, avenue de la plage
Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Haute-Savoie
EUR
Match de préparation de hockey sur glace
Chamonix Vs Sélection Mont-Blanc
+33 4 50 53 11 57 https://www.pionniers-chamonix.com/
dernière mise à jour : 2021-07-01 par