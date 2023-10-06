HumanTech Hub by HMI-MBS HMI-MBS – 27 route de Rochevreux Saint-martin-d’abbat
HumanTech Hub by HMI-MBS HMI-MBS – 27 route de Rochevreux Saint-martin-d’abbat, 6 octobre 2023, Saint-martin-d'abbat.
HumanTech Hub by HMI-MBS Vendredi 6 octobre, 10h00 HMI-MBS – 27 route de Rochevreux Voir https://www.hmi-mbs.fr/evenement/inauguration-hmi-mbs-humantech-hub/
Visites d’une jeune entreprise, conceptrice de bras articulés, de petits chariots autonomes, de cercleuses automatiques…
HMI-MBS – 27 route de Rochevreux 27 Route de Rochevreux, Saint-martin-d'abbat
02 38 58 18 74
https://www.hmi-mbs.fr/evenement/inauguration-hmi-mbs-humantech-hub/
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-10-06T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-06T18:00:00+02:00
