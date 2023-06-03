Visite du jardin HLBOKÁ ZÁHRADA, 3 juin 2023, Banská Bystrica.

Visite du jardin 3 et 4 juin HLBOKÁ ZÁHRADA

Private garden of gardeners with a lot of ornamental woody plants, perennials and a swimming biotope. The garden offers a place to relax and creates a very pleasant environment for living.

HLBOKÁ ZÁHRADA Hlboká 16 Banská Bystrica 974 11 Sásová okres Banská Bystrica Région de Banská Bystrica 0905237640

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

©