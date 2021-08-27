Saint-Austremoine Le K-fé CIrk Haute-Loire, Saint-Austremoine HK en concert au K-fé Cirk – Saint Austremoine Le K-fé CIrk Saint-Austremoine Catégories d’évènement: Haute-Loire

du vendredi 27 août au samedi 28 août à Le K-fé CIrk

Deux concerts deux soirs de suite ! sous chapiteau, comme toujours ouverts à tou-tes sans distinction. Soyez les bienvenu-es :) Infos et réservations : 06 52 26 78 84 / [[senois@riseup.net](mailto:senois@riseup.net)](mailto:senois@riseup.net) Billetterie 27/08 : [[https://www.helloasso.com/associations/senois/evenements/hk-au-k-fe-cirk](https://www.helloasso.com/associations/senois/evenements/hk-au-k-fe-cirk)](https://www.helloasso.com/associations/senois/evenements/hk-au-k-fe-cirk) Billetterie 28/08 : [[https://www.helloasso.com/associations/senois/evenements/hk-au-k-fe-cirk-2](https://www.helloasso.com/associations/senois/evenements/hk-au-k-fe-cirk-2)](https://www.helloasso.com/associations/senois/evenements/hk-au-k-fe-cirk-2)

Trois tarifs : Social: 9€ / Normal: 12€ / Soutien: 15€

Deux concerts deux soirs de suite ! Le K-fé CIrk Lieu dit le benefice 43380 St Austremoine Saint-Austremoine Haute-Loire

