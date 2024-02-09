HIT MACHINE 90′ & 00′ + COLLECTIF CONTEST Le Chapiteau Marseille, vendredi 9 février 2024.

Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

HIT MACHINE 90′ & 00′ + COLLECTIF CONTEST ♫TECHNO♫ Vendredi 9 février, 22h00 Le Chapiteau A partir de 5,59€

2024-02-09T22:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-10T04:00:00+01:00
► Plaisirs coupables des 90s & 2000
► Collectif Contest : From Disco to Techno
► 22h – 04h
► Pur sound system
► BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix
Oh come on, toi aussi t’y as entendu la nouvelle ?
Britney Spears is back baby, elle a quitté le cocon familial pour partir en exploration à la Belle de Mai
Elle a fugué avec son crew et est prête à en découdre pour te faire regoûter à l’ère des wizz, des tamagotchi, des SMS limités et des razmokets le temps d’une soirée
Et comme on en a jamais assez, on remet le collectif CONTEST pour un weekend full marathon musical
Mais kessessé ?
On laisse place aux collectifs émergents de la région. Ils vont donner le meilleur pour obtenir une résidence !!
— LINE UP —
Une fine sélecta assurée par les MC Yo Rock & Jipex, à l’ancienne à l’ancienne
COLLECTIF CONTEST :
MOLLO MOLLO // HOUSE (Solaire, Transy, Cosmique, Acid), GROOVE, BREAK, TECHNO, DISCO
https://soundcloud.com/mollo-mollo-183160799
ENKORE // DEEP HOUSE, HOUSE, TECH HOUSE, TECHNO et + si affinités
https://soundcloud.com/ben-on-air
https://soundcloud.com/fr6-1
MIRAGE SUD // HOUSE, UK BREAK, TECHNO, TRANCE
https://soundcloud.com/dj_pomo
https://soundcloud.com/molly_mocket
22h00 : Ouverture des portes
03h30 : Fin des DJ sets
04h00 : On se dit au revoir
PRÉ-VENTE ABONNÉ SHOTGUN : 5e + frais de loc
PRÉ-VENTE : 7e + frais de loc
SUR PLACE : 10e
— INFOS PRATIQUES —
On prend soin les un·es des autres
➡ La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas déranger les voisin·es : on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !
➡ Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.
➡ L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline : +33 7 51 17 93 32.
☮ PEACE LOVE and MUSIC !! Dans le respect, dans la joie, dans la musique !!

► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup + compostage
► Le 1er BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille
Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

