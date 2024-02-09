HIT MACHINE 90′ & 00′ + COLLECTIF CONTEST Le Chapiteau Marseille, vendredi 9 février 2024.

HIT MACHINE 90′ & 00′ + COLLECTIF CONTEST ♫TECHNO♫ Vendredi 9 février, 22h00 Le Chapiteau A partir de 5,59€

► Plaisirs coupables des 90s & 2000

► Collectif Contest : From Disco to Techno

► 22h – 04h

► Pur sound system

► BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix

Oh come on, toi aussi t’y as entendu la nouvelle ?

Britney Spears is back baby, elle a quitté le cocon familial pour partir en exploration à la Belle de Mai

Elle a fugué avec son crew et est prête à en découdre pour te faire regoûter à l’ère des wizz, des tamagotchi, des SMS limités et des razmokets le temps d’une soirée

Et comme on en a jamais assez, on remet le collectif CONTEST pour un weekend full marathon musical

Mais kessessé ?

On laisse place aux collectifs émergents de la région. Ils vont donner le meilleur pour obtenir une résidence !!

— LINE UP —

Une fine sélecta assurée par les MC Yo Rock & Jipex, à l’ancienne à l’ancienne

COLLECTIF CONTEST :

MOLLO MOLLO // HOUSE (Solaire, Transy, Cosmique, Acid), GROOVE, BREAK, TECHNO, DISCO

https://soundcloud.com/mollo-mollo-183160799

ENKORE // DEEP HOUSE, HOUSE, TECH HOUSE, TECHNO et + si affinités

https://soundcloud.com/ben-on-air

https://soundcloud.com/fr6-1

MIRAGE SUD // HOUSE, UK BREAK, TECHNO, TRANCE

https://soundcloud.com/dj_pomo

https://soundcloud.com/molly_mocket

——

22h00 : Ouverture des portes

03h30 : Fin des DJ sets

04h00 : On se dit au revoir

——-

PRÉ-VENTE ABONNÉ SHOTGUN : 5e + frais de loc

PRÉ-VENTE : 7e + frais de loc

SUR PLACE : 10e

— INFOS PRATIQUES —

On prend soin les un·es des autres

➡ La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas déranger les voisin·es : on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !

➡ Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.

➡ L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline : +33 7 51 17 93 32.

☮ PEACE LOVE and MUSIC !! Dans le respect, dans la joie, dans la musique !!

► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup + compostage

► Le 1er BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille

_____________________________________________________________

