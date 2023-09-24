Histoires pour grands ! Médiathèque Marguerite Yourcenar Paris Catégories d’Évènement: ile de france

Paris Histoires pour grands ! Médiathèque Marguerite Yourcenar Paris, 7 octobre 2023, Paris. Le samedi 07 octobre 2023

de 15h00 à 16h00

.Public enfants adolescents. A partir de 4 ans. gratuit Inscriptions à partir du jeudi 7 septembre 2023, auprès des bibliothécaires ou sur https://www.billetweb.fr/pro/agendayourcenar Vous êtes trop grands pour les Margotines ? Ça tombe bien, voici venues les histoires pour grands ! Samedi 7 octobre 2023 de 15h à 16h

Salle d’animation (niveau

+1) Tout public à partir de 6 ans Sur inscription à partir du jeudi 7 septembre 2023, sur billetweb.fr/pro/agendayourcenar ou auprès des bibliothécaires Médiathèque Marguerite Yourcenar 41, rue d’Alleray 75015 Paris Contact : http://equipement.paris.fr/mediatheque-marguerite-yourcenar-6218 +33145307141 mediatheque.marguerite-yourcenar@paris.fr https://www.facebook.com/MediathequeMargueriteYourcenar/ https://www.facebook.com/MediathequeMargueriteYourcenar/ https://www.billetweb.fr/pro/agendayourcenar

