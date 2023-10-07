Sp’Hinx fêtes ses 20 ans : concerts l’après-midi 112 route de Dax, 7 octobre 2023, Hinx.

14h Arnaud Fradin & his roots combo visitent, avec des arrangements originaux, les répertoires des plus grands bluesmen. 16h Max Zita a reçu carte blanche pour un Gospel qui puise ses racines dans la fraternité et l’espoir..

2023-10-07 à ; fin : 2023-10-07 18:00:00. EUR.

112 route de Dax Pôle culturel

Hinx 40180 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



2pm Arnaud Fradin & his roots combo visit, with original arrangements, the repertoires of the greatest bluesmen. 16h Max Zita has been given carte blanche for a Gospel that draws its roots in brotherhood and hope.

14.00 h Arnaud Fradin y su combo de raíces visitan, con arreglos originales, los repertorios de los más grandes bluesmen. 16.00 h Max Zita tiene carta blanca para un Gospel que hunde sus raíces en la fraternidad y la esperanza.

14 Uhr Arnaud Fradin & his roots combo besuchen mit originellen Arrangements das Repertoire der größten Bluesmen. 16.00 Uhr Max Zita hat Carte blanche für einen Gospel erhalten, der seine Wurzeln in der Brüderlichkeit und der Hoffnung hat.

