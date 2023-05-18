MARCHE POPOULAIRE rue de l’Église
MARCHE POPOULAIRE rue de l’Église, 18 mai 2023, Hilsprich.
Organisée par le Syndicat des Arboriculteurs Rémering-Hilsprich.
– Départ et arrivée à la salle polyvalente d’Hilsprich.
– Horaire de départ : à partir de 15h.
– Parcours de 9 km fléchés à travers champs et forêt.
– Inscription – assurance : 2€ (gratuit pour les -12 ans).
– Rafraichissement : gratuit au point de contrôle.
– Participants : ouvert à tous. Les enfants de -10 ans doivent être impérativement accompagnés.
– Les chiens seront obligatoirement tenus en laisse.
Pour les marcheurs et non marcheurs, restauration à partir de 18h (pizzas, flamms, grillades)
la marche aura lieu par n’importe quel temps.. Tout public
Jeudi 2023-05-18 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-18 . 2 EUR.
rue de l’Église
Hilsprich 57510 Moselle Grand Est
Organized by the Syndicat des Arboriculteurs Rémering-Hilsprich.
– Departure and arrival at the multipurpose hall of Hilsprich.
– Departure time: from 3 pm.
– Course of 9 km marked out through fields and forest.
– Registration – insurance : 2? (free for children under 12).
– Refreshment: free at the checkpoint.
– Participants: open to all. Children under 10 years old must be accompanied.
– Dogs must be kept on a leash.
For walkers and non-walkers, catering from 6pm (pizzas, flamms, grills)
the walk will take place in any weather.
Organizado por el Syndicat des Arboriculteurs Rémering-Hilsprich.
– Salida y llegada a la sala polivalente de Hilsprich.
– Hora de salida: a partir de las 15.00 horas.
– Recorrido de 9 km marcado a través de campos y bosques.
– Inscripción – seguro: 2? (gratuito para los menores de 12 años).
– Refrescos: gratuitos en el punto de control.
– Participantes: abierto a todos. Los menores de 10 años deben ir acompañados.
– Los perros deben ir atados.
Para senderistas y no senderistas, avituallamiento a partir de las 18.00 horas (pizzas, flambeados, parrilladas)
la marcha se desarrollará con cualquier tiempo.
Organisiert vom Syndicat des Arboriculteurs Rémering-Hilsprich.
– Start und Ziel in der Mehrzweckhalle von Hilsprich.
– Startzeit: ab 15 Uhr.
– 9 km lange, ausgeschilderte Strecke durch Felder und Wälder.
– Einschreibung – Versicherung: 2 ? (kostenlos für Kinder unter 12 Jahren).
– Erfrischung: kostenlos am Kontrollpunkt.
– Teilnehmer: Für alle offen. Kinder unter 10 Jahren müssen unbedingt begleitet werden.
– Hunde müssen an der Leine geführt werden.
Für Wanderer und Nichtwanderer: Verpflegung ab 18 Uhr (Pizzas, Flamms, Gegrilltes)
die Wanderung findet bei jedem Wetter statt.
