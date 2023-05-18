MARCHE POPOULAIRE rue de l’Église, 18 mai 2023, Hilsprich.

Organisée par le Syndicat des Arboriculteurs Rémering-Hilsprich.

– Départ et arrivée à la salle polyvalente d’Hilsprich.

– Horaire de départ : à partir de 15h.

– Parcours de 9 km fléchés à travers champs et forêt.

– Inscription – assurance : 2€ (gratuit pour les -12 ans).

– Rafraichissement : gratuit au point de contrôle.

– Participants : ouvert à tous. Les enfants de -10 ans doivent être impérativement accompagnés.

– Les chiens seront obligatoirement tenus en laisse.

Pour les marcheurs et non marcheurs, restauration à partir de 18h (pizzas, flamms, grillades)

la marche aura lieu par n’importe quel temps.. Tout public

Jeudi 2023-05-18 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-18 . 2 EUR.

rue de l’Église

Hilsprich 57510 Moselle Grand Est



Organized by the Syndicat des Arboriculteurs Rémering-Hilsprich.

– Departure and arrival at the multipurpose hall of Hilsprich.

– Departure time: from 3 pm.

– Course of 9 km marked out through fields and forest.

– Registration – insurance : 2? (free for children under 12).

– Refreshment: free at the checkpoint.

– Participants: open to all. Children under 10 years old must be accompanied.

– Dogs must be kept on a leash.

For walkers and non-walkers, catering from 6pm (pizzas, flamms, grills)

the walk will take place in any weather.

Organizado por el Syndicat des Arboriculteurs Rémering-Hilsprich.

– Salida y llegada a la sala polivalente de Hilsprich.

– Hora de salida: a partir de las 15.00 horas.

– Recorrido de 9 km marcado a través de campos y bosques.

– Inscripción – seguro: 2? (gratuito para los menores de 12 años).

– Refrescos: gratuitos en el punto de control.

– Participantes: abierto a todos. Los menores de 10 años deben ir acompañados.

– Los perros deben ir atados.

Para senderistas y no senderistas, avituallamiento a partir de las 18.00 horas (pizzas, flambeados, parrilladas)

la marcha se desarrollará con cualquier tiempo.

Organisiert vom Syndicat des Arboriculteurs Rémering-Hilsprich.

– Start und Ziel in der Mehrzweckhalle von Hilsprich.

– Startzeit: ab 15 Uhr.

– 9 km lange, ausgeschilderte Strecke durch Felder und Wälder.

– Einschreibung – Versicherung: 2 ? (kostenlos für Kinder unter 12 Jahren).

– Erfrischung: kostenlos am Kontrollpunkt.

– Teilnehmer: Für alle offen. Kinder unter 10 Jahren müssen unbedingt begleitet werden.

– Hunde müssen an der Leine geführt werden.

Für Wanderer und Nichtwanderer: Verpflegung ab 18 Uhr (Pizzas, Flamms, Gegrilltes)

die Wanderung findet bei jedem Wetter statt.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-12 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE SARREGUEMINES CONFLUENCES