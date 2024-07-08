Hi! PARIS Summer School HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas, lundi 8 juillet 2024.

“AI & Data for Science, Business and Society”

The Hi! PARIS Summer School on AI & Data for Science, Business and Society will take place from July 8 to July 11, 2024 at HEC Paris, and will cover a wide range of topics in the domain of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science from different perspectives and should be of interest to Master and PhD students, post docs, academics, and practitioners interested in expanding their knowledge of AI and Data Science.

About the Hi! PARIS Summer School

This year’s fourth edition of the Hi! PARIS Summer School will feature several tutorials on a wide range of topics in the domain of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science from different perspectives with two parallel tracks, Track A « Data Science and AI for Business and Society » and Track B « Theory and Methods of AI » and keynote addresses from several globally acclaimed academics. The four-day program also includes industry and academic panels targeted at initiating fruitful research conversations.

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines