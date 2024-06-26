HEURE DU CONTE Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Grande-Synthe
Catégories d’Évènement:
HEURE DU CONTE Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Grande-Synthe, mercredi 26 juin 2024.
HEURE DU CONTE Des histoires pour petits et grands Mercredi 26 juin, 10h00 Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Entrée libre, inscription au 03 28 23 66 30
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-06-26T10:00:00+02:00 – 2024-06-26T11:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-06-26T10:00:00+02:00 – 2024-06-26T11:00:00+02:00
Médiathèque Nelson Mandela 12 Place de l’Europe , 59760 Grande-Synthe Grande-Synthe 59760 Nord Hauts-de-France
Ville de Grande-Synthe