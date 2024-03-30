HEURE DU CONTE Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Grande-Synthe
HEURE DU CONTE Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Grande-Synthe, samedi 30 mars 2024.
HEURE DU CONTE Des histoires pour petits et grands Samedi 30 mars, 15h00 Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Entrée libre, inscription au 03 28 23 66 30
Début : 2024-03-30T15:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-30T16:00:00+01:00
En lien avec l’exposition « Saturation » de la Galerie Robespierre.
Médiathèque Nelson Mandela 12 Place de l’Europe , 59760 Grande-Synthe Grande-Synthe 59760 Nord Hauts-de-France
