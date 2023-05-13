Heure du conte / Bibliothèque Lancry-Bretécher bibliothèque Lancry-Bretécher Paris
Le samedi 10 juin 2023
de 10h30 à 11h30
Le samedi 13 mai 2023
de 10h30 à 11h30
.Public enfants. gratuit
10h30 13 mai & 10 juin Bibliothèque Lancry-Bretécher
bibliothèque Lancry-Bretécher 11 rue de Lancry 75010 Paris
Contact : 01 42 03 25 98 bibliotheque.lancry@paris.fr https://www.facebook.com/Bibliothèque-Discothèque-Lancry https://www.facebook.com/Bibliothèque-Discothèque-Lancry
