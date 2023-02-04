HEURE DU CONTE À STE ANNE SUR BRIVET Sainte-Anne-sur-Brivet Sainte-Anne-sur-Brivet
Rue du Mortier Plat « Les Pirogues » Sainte-Anne-sur-Brivet Loire-Atlantique « Les Pirogues » Rue du Mortier Plat
2023-02-04 09:30:00 – 2023-02-04 10:00:00
Sainte-Anne-sur-Brivet
Loire-Atlantique
LA TOUTE-PETITE PIROGUE AUX HISTOIRES
Le rendez-vous des tout-petits (0-4 ans)
Samedi 4 février à 9h30
Bibliothèque de Sainte-Anne sur Brivet
Entrée libre
Renseignements :
Bibliothèque de Sainte Anne sur Brivet 02 40 91 84 88
E.mail : bibliosainteanne@cc-paysdepontchateau.fr
dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-19 par