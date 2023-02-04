HEURE DU CONTE À STE ANNE SUR BRIVET Sainte-Anne-sur-Brivet Sainte-Anne-sur-Brivet Catégories d’Évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Loire-Atlantique LA TOUTE-PETITE PIROGUE AUX HISTOIRES

Le rendez-vous des tout-petits (0-4 ans) Samedi 4 février à 9h30

Bibliothèque de Sainte-Anne sur Brivet

Entrée libre Renseignements :

Bibliothèque de Sainte Anne sur Brivet 02 40 91 84 88

E.mail : bibliosainteanne@cc-paysdepontchateau.fr « Les Pirogues » Rue du Mortier Plat Sainte-Anne-sur-Brivet

