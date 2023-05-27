FÊTE DE L’AMITIÉ MUSICALE Place Schuman, 27 mai 2023, Hettange-Grande.

L’harmonie municipale la Lyre est heureuse de vous retrouver lors de ce week-end convivial. Samedi l’orchestre Baila animera le bal. Possibilité de réserver un repas campagnard pour les plus gourmands. Le lendemain vous pourrez admirer une exposition de voitures de prestige. Des concerts complèteront cette belle journée.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-05-27 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-27 . 0 EUR.

Place Schuman

Hettange-Grande 57330 Moselle Grand Est



The municipal band La Lyre is happy to meet you during this friendly weekend. On Saturday, the Baila orchestra will animate the ball. Possibility to reserve a country meal for the greediest. The next day you will be able to admire an exhibition of prestigious cars. Concerts will complete this beautiful day.

La armonía municipal La Lyre se complace en recibirle durante este fin de semana amistoso. El sábado, la orquesta Baila tocará el balón. Los más golosos podrán reservar una comida campestre. Al día siguiente, podrá admirar una exposición de coches de prestigio. Los conciertos completarán esta hermosa jornada.

Die städtische Harmonie La Lyre freut sich, Sie an diesem geselligen Wochenende begrüßen zu dürfen. Am Samstag wird das Orchester Baila den Ball beleben. Es besteht die Möglichkeit, ein Landessen für die Feinschmecker zu buchen. Am nächsten Tag können Sie eine Ausstellung von Prestigeautos bewundern. Konzerte werden diesen schönen Tag abrunden.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par OT CATTENOM ET ENVIRONS