Initiation Pelote – Generali / Assurances Tonnaud Fronton Daniel Ugarte, 22 août 2023, Hendaye.

Réservation obligatoire.

Que ce soit en famille ou entre copains, nous proposons avec notre partenaire « Generali / Assurances Tonnaud » de s’essayer aux différentes spécialités (pala, chistera et main nue) par petit groupe, encadrés par des éducateurs spécialisés, diplômés d’Etat, et qui feront d’eux de bons apprentis-joueurs de Pelote Basque.

L’activité s’adresse aux adultes et aux enfants à partir de 8 ans (si parents présents, sinon à partir de 12 ans)..

2023-08-22 à ; fin : 2023-08-22 11:00:00. .

Fronton Daniel Ugarte Rue Pellot

Hendaye 64700 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Reservation required.

Whether with family or friends, we propose with our partner « Generali / Assurances Tonnaud » to try the different specialties (pala, chistera and bare hand) in small groups, supervised by specialized educators, state graduates, and who will make them good apprentice-players of Pelota Basque.

The activity is for adults and children from 8 years old (if parents are present, otherwise from 12 years old).

Reserva obligatoria.

En familia o entre amigos, les proponemos con nuestro socio « Generali / Assurances Tonnaud » probar las diferentes especialidades (pala, chistera y mano desnuda) en pequeños grupos, supervisados por educadores especializados, diplomados por el Estado, que les harán buenos aprendices-jugadores de Pelota Vasca.

La actividad está dirigida a adultos y niños a partir de 8 años (si los padres están presentes, si no, a partir de 12 años).

Reservierung erforderlich.

Ob mit der Familie oder unter Freunden, wir bieten mit unserem Partner « Generali / Assurances Tonnaud » an, die verschiedenen Spezialitäten (Pala, Chistera und bloße Hand) in kleinen Gruppen auszuprobieren, betreut von spezialisierten, staatlich geprüften Erziehern, die aus ihnen gute Lehrlinge-Spieler des Pelote Basque machen werden.

Die Aktivität richtet sich an Erwachsene und Kinder ab 8 Jahren (wenn die Eltern anwesend sind, sonst ab 12 Jahren).

Mise à jour le 2022-12-28 par Hendaye Tourisme & Commerce