Observateurs du Littoral : aux 2 Jumeaux 2 Jumeaux, 5 juillet 2023, Hendaye.

Quel est l’état de de cet estran rocheux en début d’été ?

Le projet « BioLit, les observateurs du littoral », est un programme de sciences participatives de suivi de la biodiversité de l’estran du littoral basque. Découvrez comment les sciences participatives contribuent à veiller sur l’état des habitats, quels sont les habitats concernés ici et en particulier quelles sont les espèces qui colonisent ces habitats hostiles grâce à des stratégies d’adaptation exceptionnelles. Quelle est la différence entre le « platier » et le « champ de blocs » ?

Le projet est un programme de sciences participatives de suivi de la biodiversité de l’estran du littoral basque.

L’estran rocheux près des Jumeaux à Hendaye est compris dans un site Natura2000 piloté par la Communauté d’Agglomération Pays Basque.

2 Jumeaux Plage d’Hendaye

What is the state of this rocky foreshore at the beginning of summer?

The project « BioLit, the observers of the littoral », is a program of participative sciences to monitor the biodiversity of the foreshore of the Basque coast. Discover how participative sciences contribute to monitor the state of habitats, which habitats are concerned here and in particular which species colonize these hostile habitats thanks to exceptional adaptation strategies. What is the difference between the « platier » and the « boulder field »?

The project is a participatory science program to monitor the biodiversity of the foreshore of the Basque coast.

The rocky foreshore near Les Jumeaux in Hendaye is included in a Natura2000 site managed by the Communauté d’Agglomération Pays Basque.

¿Cuál es el estado de esta costa rocosa a principios de verano?

El proyecto « BioLit, observadores del litoral » es un programa de ciencia participativa para el seguimiento de la biodiversidad del litoral vasco. Descubra cómo contribuye la ciencia participativa al seguimiento del estado de los hábitats, de qué hábitats se trata y, en particular, qué especies colonizan estos hábitats hostiles gracias a estrategias de adaptación excepcionales. ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre el « platier » y el « boulder field »?

El proyecto es un programa de ciencia participativa para el seguimiento de la biodiversidad del litoral de la costa vasca.

La costa rocosa cercana a Les Jumeaux, en Hendaya, forma parte de un espacio Natura 2000 gestionado por la Communauté d’Agglomération Pays Basque.

Wie ist der Zustand dieses felsigen Vorlandes zu Beginn des Sommers?

Das Projekt « BioLit, les observateurs du littoral », ist ein Programm der partizipativen Wissenschaft zur Überwachung der biologischen Vielfalt des Saums der baskischen Küste. Erfahren Sie, wie die partizipative Wissenschaft dazu beiträgt, über den Zustand der Lebensräume zu wachen, welche Lebensräume hier betroffen sind und insbesondere, welche Arten diese lebensfeindlichen Lebensräume mithilfe außergewöhnlicher Anpassungsstrategien besiedeln. Was ist der Unterschied zwischen einem « Plateau » und einem « Blockfeld »?

Das Projekt ist ein Programm der partizipativen Wissenschaft zur Überwachung der biologischen Vielfalt des Vorlandes der baskischen Küste.

Das felsige Vorland bei Les Jumeaux in Hendaye liegt in einem Natura2000-Gebiet, das von der Communauté d’Agglomération Pays Basque geleitet wird.

