EXPOSITION FONDERIE AVEC FRANCOIS KLEIN Hélicoop Le Saulcy
Le Saulcy,Vosges
François Klein et ses invités, Pascal-Henri Poirot, Florent Meyer, Pascal Zagari, vous invitent à découvrir leurs dernières créations.. Tout public
Samedi 2023-12-02 14:00:00 fin : 2023-12-03 18:00:00. 0 EUR.
Hélicoop Quieux
Le Saulcy 88210 Vosges Grand Est
François Klein and his guests Pascal-Henri Poirot, Florent Meyer and Pascal Zagari invite you to discover their latest creations.
François Klein y sus invitados Pascal-Henri Poirot, Florent Meyer y Pascal Zagari le invitan a descubrir sus últimas creaciones.
François Klein und seine Gäste, Pascal-Henri Poirot, Florent Meyer und Pascal Zagari, laden Sie ein, ihre neuesten Kreationen zu entdecken.
