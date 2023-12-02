EXPOSITION FONDERIE AVEC FRANCOIS KLEIN Hélicoop Le Saulcy, 4 décembre 2023, Le Saulcy.

Le Saulcy,Vosges

François Klein et ses invités, Pascal-Henri Poirot, Florent Meyer, Pascal Zagari, vous invitent à découvrir leurs dernières créations.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-02 14:00:00 fin : 2023-12-03 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

Hélicoop Quieux

Le Saulcy 88210 Vosges Grand Est



François Klein and his guests Pascal-Henri Poirot, Florent Meyer and Pascal Zagari invite you to discover their latest creations.

François Klein y sus invitados Pascal-Henri Poirot, Florent Meyer y Pascal Zagari le invitan a descubrir sus últimas creaciones.

François Klein und seine Gäste, Pascal-Henri Poirot, Florent Meyer und Pascal Zagari, laden Sie ein, ihre neuesten Kreationen zu entdecken.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-29 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES