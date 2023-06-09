Apéro gourmand 64 rue principale, 9 juin 2023, Heiligenstein.

Le chef Sébastien Braun et le vigneron Guillaume Ruff vous proposent un voyage culinaire fait d’accords mets-vins autour de la cuisine du monde et de nos terroirs dans le caveau du domaine..

2023-06-09 à ; fin : 2023-06-09 21:00:00. EUR.

64 rue principale

Heiligenstein 67140 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



The chef Sébastien Braun and the winegrower Guillaume Ruff offer you a culinary journey made of food and wine pairings around the world cuisine and our soils in the cellar of the domain.

El chef Sébastien Braun y el viticultor Guillaume Ruff le proponen un viaje culinario con maridajes basados en la cocina mundial y nuestros terruños en la bodega del dominio.

Der Chefkoch Sébastien Braun und der Winzer Guillaume Ruff bieten Ihnen im Weinkeller des Weinguts eine kulinarische Reise mit Wein- und Speiseempfehlungen rund um die Weltküche und unsere Terroirs.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-09 par Office de tourisme du pays de Barr