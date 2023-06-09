Apéro gourmand 64 rue principale
Apéro gourmand 64 rue principale, 9 juin 2023, Heiligenstein.
Le chef Sébastien Braun et le vigneron Guillaume Ruff vous proposent un voyage culinaire fait d’accords mets-vins autour de la cuisine du monde et de nos terroirs dans le caveau du domaine..
2023-06-09 à ; fin : 2023-06-09 21:00:00. EUR.
64 rue principale
Heiligenstein 67140 Bas-Rhin Grand Est
The chef Sébastien Braun and the winegrower Guillaume Ruff offer you a culinary journey made of food and wine pairings around the world cuisine and our soils in the cellar of the domain.
El chef Sébastien Braun y el viticultor Guillaume Ruff le proponen un viaje culinario con maridajes basados en la cocina mundial y nuestros terruños en la bodega del dominio.
Der Chefkoch Sébastien Braun und der Winzer Guillaume Ruff bieten Ihnen im Weinkeller des Weinguts eine kulinarische Reise mit Wein- und Speiseempfehlungen rund um die Weltküche und unsere Terroirs.
Mise à jour le 2023-05-09 par Office de tourisme du pays de Barr