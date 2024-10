HEC Paris one-to-one meetings – Singapore Singapore



Singapore

HEC Paris one-to-one meetings – Singapore Singapore, jeudi 21 novembre 2024.

HEC Paris one-to-one meetings – Singapore Singapore 21 et 22 novembre on registration

HEC Paris one-to-one meetings – Singapore

Our Recruitment Manager Xiaotong POIRREE would be happy to talk to you for 30 minutes to give admissions tips and answer any questions you may have about our Masters programs.

Please only fill one form to register for a one-to-one session.

ABOUT

OVERVIEW

One of the world’s best business schools, HEC Paris is a leader in research and education in management sciences. We offer a unique portfolio of programs designed for a carefully selected student body.

Explore the diversity and richness of our school and all it has to offer.

ACADEMIC PROGRAMS

HEC Paris offers a complete and unique range of business programs for the most talented students and leaders from around the world. There are over 4,500 participants enrolled in our degree programs, 500 participants in the Summer School, and 8,000 participants in the Executive Education programs every year.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2024-11-21T10:00:00.000+08:00

Fin : 2024-11-22T17:00:00.000+08:00

1

https://www.hec.edu/en/master-s-programs/meet-us/one-one-meetings-singapore

Singapore Singapore

jeudi 21 novembre 2024 HEC Paris one-to-one meetings – Singapore Singapore 21 et 22 novembre HEC Paris one-to-one meetings – Singapore Singapore Singapore HEC Paris one-to-one meetings – Singapore