HEC Paris MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Application Tips HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas, mercredi 20 mars 2024.

Début : 2024-03-20 16:00
Join the webinar on March 20, 2024 to get useful tips on your application for the HEC Paris’ degree programs – MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship and its Executive track. You will learn more about the differences between two degree tracks, the benefits of studying these programs, and how to join the June 2024 cohort.

The webinar will end with a live Q&A session with HEC Paris Program Advisors and Coursera Enrollment Counselors, where you will have the opportunity to have your questions answered.

Develop an entrepreneurial mindset, and learn to identify innovation opportunities with HEC Paris
Prepare to immerse yourself in a world of innovation, with modules and team projects with high caliber faculty and entrepreneurs. Develop the confidence to turn great ideas into thriving start-ups, as part of HEC’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Through a curriculum that blends business innovation theory with real-life business development, you’ll learn to identify high potential commercial opportunities. You’ll develop strategies to attract the talent and capital your ideas need, and the decision-making skills to manage rapid growth and risk ethically and sustainably.

These world-class HEC Paris Innovation and Entrepreneurship degrees have been shaped with the needs of busy working professionals and business leaders in mind, with two distinct program paths created for either early-stage or managerial mid-career development.

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines

