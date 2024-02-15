Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

HEC Paris MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship Admissions Webinar HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas

Catégories d’Évènement:
HEC Paris MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship Admissions Webinar HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas

HEC Paris MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship Admissions Webinar HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas, jeudi 15 février 2024.

HEC Paris MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship Admissions Webinar HEC Paris MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship Admissions Webinar Jeudi 15 février, 18h00 HEC Paris sur inscription

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-02-15T18:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-15T19:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-02-15T18:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-15T19:30:00+01:00

Join us to discover HEC Paris’ MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship and its Executive track at the Admissions Webinar on February 15, 2024!

This is a great opportunity to get more information about both degrees and the application process. The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session with Coursera Enrollment Counselors, where you will have the opportunity to have your questions answered.

Save your spot today!

Develop an entrepreneurial mindset, and learn to identify innovation opportunities with HEC Paris
Prepare to immerse yourself in a world of innovation, with modules and team projects with high caliber faculty and entrepreneurs. Develop the confidence to turn great ideas into thriving start-ups, as part of HEC’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Through a curriculum that blends business innovation theory with real-life business development, you’ll learn to identify high potential commercial opportunities. You’ll develop strategies to attract the talent and capital your ideas need, and the decision-making skills to manage rapid growth and risk ethically and sustainably.

These world-class HEC Paris Innovation and Entrepreneurship degrees have been shaped with the needs of busy working professionals and business leaders in mind, with two distinct program paths created for either early-stage or managerial mid-career development.

HEC Paris Innovation and Entrepreneurship programs are the ideal choice if you’re looking to:

Launch your own company
Bring innovation cultures and practices to an existing business
Become a sought-after and valued contributor to other projects and businesses.
With the skills, insights and opportunities necessary for accelerated career growth, successful graduates go on to become founders, innovation management consultants, and decision makers in many other strategic and executive roles.

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines Île-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://zoom.us/webinar/register/7517055864107/WN_5YWWXQvpSG2920NvjvGUcQ#/registration »}]

Détails

Date :
15 février 2024
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Code postal
78350
Lieu
HEC Paris
Adresse
1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas
Ville
Jouy-en-Josas
Departement
Yvelines
Lieu Ville
HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas
Latitude
48.757335
Longitude
2.169021
latitude longitude
48.757335;2.169021

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda : Jouy-en-Josas

unidivers

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 700 000 et 1,6 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 2 et 3 millions.

Si vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099